Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Purchases $39,384.40 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

