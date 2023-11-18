Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Atkore Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

