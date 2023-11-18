Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Atlassian by 343.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,649 shares of company stock worth $67,062,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

