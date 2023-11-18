aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Featured Stories
