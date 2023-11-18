aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

