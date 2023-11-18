Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

