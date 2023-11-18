Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

