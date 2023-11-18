Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.