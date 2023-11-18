AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,989,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

AVB opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

