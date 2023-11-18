AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

