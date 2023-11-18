Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,031 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

