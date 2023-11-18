AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 12,592 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $122,646.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 84.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

