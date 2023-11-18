Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $24,325.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP James M. Kensok sold 700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $24,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avista Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.