Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Buys $15,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Henry E. Bartoli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 278,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 16.3 %

BW stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172,350 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 222,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 145,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 34.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 939,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 759.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

