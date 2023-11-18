Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Buys $15,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Henry E. Bartoli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 278,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 16.3 %
BW stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.