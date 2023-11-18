Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BGEU)

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGEU opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of £308.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.88. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 75.38 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.40 ($1.26).
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust
