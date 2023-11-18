Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $2.10 to $1.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bakkt Price Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.