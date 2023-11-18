Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 154,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,170,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,109,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Trading Up 1.0 %

Ball Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

