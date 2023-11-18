Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $19.22.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bancroft Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
