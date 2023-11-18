Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Insider Transactions at Bancroft Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $56,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bancroft Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

