Barclays Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,234.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $950.00 to $1,234.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $936.80.

FICO opened at $1,043.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $568.38 and a twelve month high of $1,046.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $906.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.33.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,760. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

