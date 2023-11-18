Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.05 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.