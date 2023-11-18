Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.05 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
