BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Matt Meeker Purchases 61,700 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker bought 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $0.78 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BARK by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

