Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

