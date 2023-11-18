Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

