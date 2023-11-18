BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $465.10 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $465.10 million and $30.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001917 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001358 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002945 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.