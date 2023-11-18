BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $465.10 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $465.10 million and $30.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001766 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002945 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $24,414,630.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.