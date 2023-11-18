BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,548,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 838,036 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

