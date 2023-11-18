Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

