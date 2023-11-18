BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BYM stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

