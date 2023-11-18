BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $10.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

