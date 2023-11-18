BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MUE opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.