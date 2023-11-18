BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

