BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

