BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

MQT stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

