Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.24

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $100.52 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,454,177 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

