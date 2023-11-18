BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.21.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6891026 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.