BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 307,203 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307,203 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

