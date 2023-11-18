BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 80,457 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWD opened at $154.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $154.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.