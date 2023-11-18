BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $14.16 Million Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

