BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

ALGN stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $308.03. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.