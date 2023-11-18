BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $17.99 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

