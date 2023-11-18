BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Invests $14.53 Million in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

