BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $72.54 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.