BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $73,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,308.05 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,910.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,020.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

