BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 205,008 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

