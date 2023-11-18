BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 37,370 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

