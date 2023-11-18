Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 1,695,571 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,695,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE:REXR opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

