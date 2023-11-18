Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 493,588 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Garmin worth $144,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

