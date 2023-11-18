Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $112,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $124.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.