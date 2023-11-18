Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $92,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of C opened at $45.36 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

