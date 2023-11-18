Boston Partners Has $51.25 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $51,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

