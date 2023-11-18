Boston Partners Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.46% of VICI Properties worth $146,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

