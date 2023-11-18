Boston Partners Invests $125.60 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,949,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,599,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.41% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $20,875,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,916,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.