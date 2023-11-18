Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $59,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

